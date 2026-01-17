Key Arrest in Chhangur Baba's Controversial Network Unveiled

In the early hours of Saturday, a significant arrest was made in Nagpur involving a key aide of the self-styled preacher Chhangur Baba. The operation was a joint effort by the local police and the Anti Terrorism Squads from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Chhangur Baba, also known as Jalaluddin and Karimulla Shah, is under scrutiny for activities related to unlawful religious conversions, with an ongoing investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad. The Enforcement Directorate is also examining financial aspects linked to his operations.

The aide, Idhu Islam, was apprehended in Ashi Nagar while facing serious charges in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities managed the arrest in a constrained environment to avoid disruptions, and specific intelligence led to this breakthrough in a case involving coercion and financial manipulation for conversions.

