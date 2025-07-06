Tension Rises in Shivamogga Amid Idol Desecration Incident

Tension gripped Shivamogga's Bangarappa Layout area following reports of idol desecration, prompting police to increase security measures and begin an investigation. The controversial incident involved the alleged vandalism of Ganesha and Naga idols, which were recently installed in the locality.

Local residents voiced strong disapproval of the vandalism, expressing anger over perceived disrespect towards their deities. Authorities moved quickly to address the situation, with senior police officers visiting the site to meet community members and promising decisive action against those responsible.

In light of the matter, BJP state president Vijayendra criticized the ruling Congress government, accusing it of fostering anti-Hindu sentiments. He warned of potential consequences if the government did not act swiftly to curb such activities. The Congress party has yet to issue a response.

