Fugitive Arrested After 32 Years on the Run

An accused in the 1993 Mumbai communal riots who had been on the run for 32 years was apprehended in the Wadala area, police reported on Sunday.

Identified as Arif Ali Hashmulla Khan, age 54, the fugitive had multiple charges against him, including attempted murder, after being declared an absconder post-riots.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Khan in Wadala East on Saturday. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he was presented in court and placed in judicial custody.

