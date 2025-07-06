Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested After 32 Years on the Run

Arif Ali Hashmulla Khan, a fugitive wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai communal riots, has been arrested after three decades on the run. He was apprehended in Wadala East, following a tip-off. Khan had been declared an absconder for his alleged involvement in multiple offences including attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in the 1993 Mumbai communal riots who had been on the run for 32 years was apprehended in the Wadala area, police reported on Sunday.

Identified as Arif Ali Hashmulla Khan, age 54, the fugitive had multiple charges against him, including attempted murder, after being declared an absconder post-riots.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Khan in Wadala East on Saturday. Originally from Uttar Pradesh, he was presented in court and placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

