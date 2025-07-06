Left Menu

Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism

Salman Khurshid, a senior Congress leader, cautioned against labeling acts not directly linked to terrorism as such, amid incidents on the Kanwar pilgrimage. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding among communities to maintain societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:55 IST
Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism
Salman Khurshid
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid called for restraint in labeling objectionable acts as terrorism during a recent row related to misconduct involving hotel staff on the Kanwar pilgrimage route.

Speaking in Muzaffarnagar, Khurshid highlighted the importance of distinguishing between condemnable acts and terrorism, stressing the need to preserve societal harmony. He emphasized the shared national and cultural identity, rooted in the diverse faiths of India, urging respect among communities.

Khurshid also addressed the Congress party's position in Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging organizational challenges while encouraging new party committees. The verdict on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and party alliances were also discussed during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025