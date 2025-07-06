Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism
Salman Khurshid, a senior Congress leader, cautioned against labeling acts not directly linked to terrorism as such, amid incidents on the Kanwar pilgrimage. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding among communities to maintain societal harmony.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid called for restraint in labeling objectionable acts as terrorism during a recent row related to misconduct involving hotel staff on the Kanwar pilgrimage route.
Speaking in Muzaffarnagar, Khurshid highlighted the importance of distinguishing between condemnable acts and terrorism, stressing the need to preserve societal harmony. He emphasized the shared national and cultural identity, rooted in the diverse faiths of India, urging respect among communities.
Khurshid also addressed the Congress party's position in Uttar Pradesh, acknowledging organizational challenges while encouraging new party committees. The verdict on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and party alliances were also discussed during his visit.
