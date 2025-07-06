Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwart Target Killing Plot by Canada-based Gangster

The Punjab Police disrupted a target killing scheme linked to Lakhvir Singh, a Canada-based gangster. Three operatives were arrested after an operation led by multiple security agencies. Weapons were recovered, and further investigations are underway.

Updated: 06-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:34 IST
Punjab Police Thwart Target Killing Plot by Canada-based Gangster
  • India

The Punjab Police announced on Sunday that they have successfully foiled a target killing plot orchestrated by a gangster based in Canada. This operation also resulted in the arrest of three key operatives involved in the scheme.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed through a social media post that the Moga Police, in collaboration with the Anti-Gangster Task Force and Counter Intelligence unit, intercepted the plot designed by Lakhvir Singh, also known as Landa Harike, aimed at eliminating a doctor. In the course of the operation, a shootout took place, resulting in gunshot injuries to the suspects.

The operation was bolstered by both human intelligence and technical inputs, which contributed to preempting a grave threat to public safety. Law enforcement recovered several firearms and an automobile tied to the suspects. An FIR has been filed at the Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station, with further inquiries ongoing to uncover extended connections of the criminal module.

