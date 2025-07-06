Red Sea Under Siege: Unidentified Vessel Attacked Amidst Regional Tensions

A vessel transiting through the Red Sea caught fire on Sunday following a brazen attack by armed men wielding guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, according to authorities. The attack, which reportedly involved bomb-carrying boats, has escalated tensions in the already volatile Middle East.

Suspicion quickly fell on Yemen's Houthi rebels, notorious for past Red Sea assaults and possession of drone boats. The attack occurred roughly 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeida, a city under Houthi control. The incident transpired amid heightened regional tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas and Iran-Israel conflicts.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations noted that the ship's security team returned fire, with the situation remaining tense. The Houthi rebels, known for their aggressive stance against Israel, have previously vowed to end offensive actions against Hamas in Gaza. The attack marks a serious escalation, compromising the vital trade route that channels USD 1 trillion in goods annually.

