Left Menu

Red Sea Under Siege: Unidentified Vessel Attacked Amidst Regional Tensions

A ship in the Red Sea came under attack by armed men, resulting in a fire. The incident took place near Hodeida, Yemen, amidst rising tensions due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Authorities suspect Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have attacked ships in the region before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:45 IST
Red Sea Under Siege: Unidentified Vessel Attacked Amidst Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A vessel transiting through the Red Sea caught fire on Sunday following a brazen attack by armed men wielding guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, according to authorities. The attack, which reportedly involved bomb-carrying boats, has escalated tensions in the already volatile Middle East.

Suspicion quickly fell on Yemen's Houthi rebels, notorious for past Red Sea assaults and possession of drone boats. The attack occurred roughly 100 kilometers southwest of Hodeida, a city under Houthi control. The incident transpired amid heightened regional tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas and Iran-Israel conflicts.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations noted that the ship's security team returned fire, with the situation remaining tense. The Houthi rebels, known for their aggressive stance against Israel, have previously vowed to end offensive actions against Hamas in Gaza. The attack marks a serious escalation, compromising the vital trade route that channels USD 1 trillion in goods annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025