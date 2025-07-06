Left Menu

RSS Conclave: Uniting for Centenary Celebrations Amidst Societal Challenges

The RSS' annual meeting, led by Chief Mohan Bhagwat, focused on its centenary plans and social challenges. Discussions covered religious tensions, unity efforts, and internal security. Attacks on Hindu temples abroad and ethnic clashes in Manipur were debated. Plans for centenary celebrations and organizational strategies were finalized.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded its three-day annual meeting, focusing on its centenary celebrations in the face of various societal and religious challenges. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and high-ranking members deliberated on religious conversions and demographic issues affecting the organization.

Concerns over attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and the U.S., as well as violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, were highlighted during the meeting. The RSS aimed to address these issues while promoting social harmony and unity amidst divisive regional, linguistic, and caste conflicts, as noted by sources.

Besides tackling these challenges, the meeting reviewed the success of recent events like the Kumbh Mela and laid out plans for upcoming initiatives to mark the RSS centenary year, including Hindu Sammelans and door-to-door outreach programs.

