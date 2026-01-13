Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, emphasized the potency of Operation Sindoor, which serves as India's strategic response to cross-border terrorism. The operation targeted terror outposts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, effectively neutralizing 100 terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

He highlighted the structured military preparation post-hostilities with Pakistan, characterized by strategic mobilization and formation of Battlegroups that transform capabilities across borders, especially with China. General Dwivedi assured that stability along the borders, although currently stable, warrants constant vigilance.

Referring to geopolitical concerns, such as the Shaksgam Valley, Gen Dwivedi reiterated India's stance against the 1963 Pakistan-China agreement, labeling it illegal. He remains confident about the declining active local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a shift from 'terrorism to tourism' in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)