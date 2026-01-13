Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Stand Against Terrorism and Border Stability

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi discussed Operation Sindoor's firm stance against terrorism and border vigilance. The operation targeted terror camps in response to attacks, leading to the elimination of numerous terrorists and strategic military readiness. The situation along the borders remains stable, with initiatives like Integrated Battle Groups enhancing combat prowess.

Updated: 13-01-2026 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, emphasized the potency of Operation Sindoor, which serves as India's strategic response to cross-border terrorism. The operation targeted terror outposts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, effectively neutralizing 100 terrorists in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

He highlighted the structured military preparation post-hostilities with Pakistan, characterized by strategic mobilization and formation of Battlegroups that transform capabilities across borders, especially with China. General Dwivedi assured that stability along the borders, although currently stable, warrants constant vigilance.

Referring to geopolitical concerns, such as the Shaksgam Valley, Gen Dwivedi reiterated India's stance against the 1963 Pakistan-China agreement, labeling it illegal. He remains confident about the declining active local terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a shift from 'terrorism to tourism' in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

