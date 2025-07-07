Left Menu

Fake GR Scandal Unveiled: Rs 6.94 Crore Development Scheme Under Scrutiny

The Maharashtra government's rural development department is investigating a fake government resolution that authorized Rs 6.94 crore worth of development projects in Ahilyanagar district. The resolution, issued days before the election code, led to tendering of 45 works. A probe revealed forgery, halting payments and triggering an inquiry.

The rural development department of the Maharashtra government is launching an investigation into a fraudulent government resolution that led to the sanctioning and tendering of development projects amounting to Rs 6.94 crore in Ahilyanagar district, as stated by an official on Monday.

This bogus resolution was dated October 3 last year, just before the election code of conduct was implemented on October 15 for the upcoming assembly elections. The resolution permitted infrastructure projects intended to furnish essential amenities to rural areas, based on the recommendations from elected officials.

Tenders were subsequently issued at the district level, resulting in the approval of 45 projects in Ahilyanagar, Parner, Shrigonda, and Nevasa talukas. Payment requests from contractors prompted officials at Mantralaya to scrutinize the documentation, uncovering that no such resolution was issued on the alleged date, thus confirming forgery and deceit. Consequently, the payment process was halted, and a departmental inquiry commenced.

