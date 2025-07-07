Left Menu

High Court Dismisses Case Against UP Deputy CM

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition to file a criminal case against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya regarding alleged fake educational credentials. This follows a Supreme Court directive that previously condoned filing delays and mandated an examination of the case's merits.

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to initiate a criminal case against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The case revolved around allegations that Maurya produced a fake educational degree in his election contestation and dealership acquisition for a petrol pump.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh ruled against the plea brought by Diwaker Nath Tripathi, marking the end of his legal challenge after a more than 300-day delay since a magisterial court originally dismissed his request for an FIR against Maurya.

Initially, the Supreme Court had condoned this delay, instructing the high court to deliberate on the case based on its merits. Despite the high court examining the renewed petition by Tripathi, it ultimately upheld the dismissal, concluding the legal proceedings on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

