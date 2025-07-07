Dinhata Farmer's Identity Saga Triggers Political Storm

In a political storm that has engulfed West Bengal's Dinhata, a 50-year-old farmer named Uttam Kumar finds himself at the center of a controversy after being served a notice by Assam's Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him an illegal migrant.

Kumar claims he has never left Cooch Behar, yet the notice accuses him of entering India illegally through Assam. The Trinamool Congress, quick to defend him, accuses the BJP of anti-Bengali sentiments, citing the Assam Accord, which grants citizenship to pre-1971 immigrants.

Both parties continue to exchange blame, with the BJP questioning the state's role in identity verification. The saga highlights ongoing tensions over citizenship documentation and electoral legitimacy in the region.