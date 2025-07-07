Left Menu

Dinhata Farmer's Identity Saga Triggers Political Storm

A West Bengal farmer received a notice identifying him as an illegal migrant, stirring political tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP. The farmer, Uttam Kumar, has never left his district, raising questions about the notice's validity. This incident has reignited debates on identity and citizenship in Assam and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coochbehar | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:59 IST
In a political storm that has engulfed West Bengal's Dinhata, a 50-year-old farmer named Uttam Kumar finds himself at the center of a controversy after being served a notice by Assam's Foreigners' Tribunal declaring him an illegal migrant.

Kumar claims he has never left Cooch Behar, yet the notice accuses him of entering India illegally through Assam. The Trinamool Congress, quick to defend him, accuses the BJP of anti-Bengali sentiments, citing the Assam Accord, which grants citizenship to pre-1971 immigrants.

Both parties continue to exchange blame, with the BJP questioning the state's role in identity verification. The saga highlights ongoing tensions over citizenship documentation and electoral legitimacy in the region.

