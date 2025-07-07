Massive Nationwide Strike: Workers Unite for 'Bharat Bandh'
Over 250 million workers from various sectors in India plan a nationwide general strike to protest against government policies perceived as anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate. Unions rally for labor rights, opposing privatization and workforce casualization. The strike expects significant disruptions across banking, postal, and transport services.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented show of solidarity, more than 25 crore workers in India are gearing up for a nationwide general strike on Wednesday. Participants span a wide array of sectors including banking, insurance, postal, coal mining, and construction. The movement, dubbed 'Bharat Bandh', seeks to challenge what unions describe as the government's 'anti-worker, anti-farmer, and anti-national' policies that favor corporate interests.
A coalition of ten central trade unions has spearheaded the strike, which follows a 17-point demand charter previously submitted to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandavia. Core grievances highlight a lack of labor policy reform, with calls for reinstating the annual labor conference and combating growing unemployment, wage depression, and economic disparity.
The protest highlights broader issues including the privatisation of public sector enterprises, outsourcing of jobs, and the weakening of union power. Union leaders express concerns over the government's shift away from welfare state principles, demanding more job creation and emphasizing the urgency given India's youthful demographic. The strike echoes previous protests, indicating a persistent unrest within the labor force.
