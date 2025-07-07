Left Menu

Enhanced Communication: Ensuring a Safe Kanwar Yatra in Meerut Zone

Police in the Meerut zone ramp up communication systems for the Kanwar Yatra, focusing on improved coordination across four districts. Deputy Inspector General Kalanidhi Naithani led a readiness meeting, deploying vehicles and activating a wireless address system alongside CCTV surveillance to ensure seamless and safe pilgrimage operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:02 IST
Police authorities in the Meerut zone are making comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra by enhancing communication systems to ensure smooth coordination during the event.

The Deputy Inspector General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Range), Kalanidhi Naithani, conducted a thorough review meeting to assess the preparedness of the communication infrastructure, particularly across the four key districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.

To ensure a swift response to any emergencies, a wireless-based public address system is now active, 263 four-wheelers and 288 two-wheelers have been deployed, and sub-control rooms have been set up at important religious sites with dedicated radio personnel ensuring seamless connectivity and safety.

