Enhanced Communication: Ensuring a Safe Kanwar Yatra in Meerut Zone
Police in the Meerut zone ramp up communication systems for the Kanwar Yatra, focusing on improved coordination across four districts. Deputy Inspector General Kalanidhi Naithani led a readiness meeting, deploying vehicles and activating a wireless address system alongside CCTV surveillance to ensure seamless and safe pilgrimage operations.
- Country:
- India
Police authorities in the Meerut zone are making comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra by enhancing communication systems to ensure smooth coordination during the event.
The Deputy Inspector General of Uttar Pradesh Police (Meerut Range), Kalanidhi Naithani, conducted a thorough review meeting to assess the preparedness of the communication infrastructure, particularly across the four key districts of Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.
To ensure a swift response to any emergencies, a wireless-based public address system is now active, 263 four-wheelers and 288 two-wheelers have been deployed, and sub-control rooms have been set up at important religious sites with dedicated radio personnel ensuring seamless connectivity and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Blaze at Budaun Exhibition Sparks Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China
Uttarakhand Monsoon Preparedness: Mock Drills for Emergency Response
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities