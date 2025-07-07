Tension in Ratlam: Muharram Procession Sparks Controversy
A 'Hindu Rashtra' banner was allegedly burnt during a Muharram procession in Ratlam, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The incident caused unrest, prompting Hindu organizations to protest and call for a bandh. Heavy police deployment ensured law and order were maintained as investigations continued.
- Country:
- India
A Muharram procession in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh turned controversial when a 'Hindu Rashtra' banner was allegedly set on fire, according to local police reports. The incident, which occurred near Masjid Chauraha in Sailana, sparked tension, leading to marketplace closures as a form of protest.
Authorities arrested four individuals in connection with the disturbance. Assistant Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha confirmed the arrests, emphasizing that investigations are ongoing to determine the motives and exact circumstances surrounding the act.
Following a viral video depicting young men performing fiery stunts, Hindu organizations voiced their outrage, demanding action. In reaction, they organized a protest, which included a recitation of the 'Sunderkand' from the Ramayana, while a substantial police presence worked to prevent further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
