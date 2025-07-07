Maharashtra Takes Action Against Urban Naxalism with New Bill
The Maharashtra Chief Minister reviewed a draft bill aimed at curbing urban Naxalism, set to be introduced in the legislative monsoon session. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, reviewed by a joint select committee, targets unlawful activities linked to Naxalism and received 12,000 public objections and suggestions.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, reviewed the draft of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, a legislative measure targeting urban Naxalism. The bill is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session, as confirmed by officials.
The joint select committee of the state legislature finalized the bill, designed to curb unlawful activities related to Naxalism. This development follows its reintroduction in the winter session by Fadnavis, who also oversees the home portfolio.
The committee, led by Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, deliberated extensively, receiving 12,000 objections and suggestions from the public, highlighting widespread interest and engagement in its potential impact.
