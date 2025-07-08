Left Menu

Britain's Historic Move: Ending NDA Silence on Workplace Harassment

The UK government plans to ban NDAs used to silence victims of workplace harassment and discrimination as part of a new employment rights bill. The amendments aim to void confidentiality clauses that prevent workers from speaking out, marking a significant advancement in employee rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has announced plans to outlaw the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that employers use to silence victims of harassment and discrimination. This significant step is part of a broader push to enhance workers' rights.

Planned amendments to the employment rights bill, currently under parliamentary review, aim to void NDAs against employees who've faced harassment, including sexual misconduct or discrimination. The changes will ensure that confidentiality clauses in settlement or other agreements, which prevent victims from sharing their experiences, are nullified.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stated, 'We've heard victims' calls to end NDA misuse. The proposed Employment Rights Bill will ensure no one is forced to endure in silence.' This initiative is hailed as the most substantial upgrade to workers' rights in a generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

