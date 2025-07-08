Trump's Renewed Push for Coal: A Turn on Public Lands Policy

In a reversal of previous climate-driven policies, federal officials on Monday began the process of reopening significant public land areas in Wyoming and Montana to coal sales, as part of President Donald Trump's endeavor to increase American fossil fuel production.

This initiative by the Interior Department follows an effort by the Biden administration to end coal fuel sales from some of the country's most productive regions, citing climate change risks. However, the Trump administration is now considering offering leases for coal mining across more than 2,600 square miles of federal land, a proposal that could significantly alter previously established environmental strategies.

The policy shift stems from a directive by Trump promoting extraction of fossil fuels on public lands, which includes a recent tax bill that lowers royalty payments for coal mining companies. This move occurs despite ongoing environmental concerns, as scientists continue to warn about the climate impacts of coal emissions. Moreover, while domestic coal production has declined, recent export data shows an increase in overseas sales and a rise in electricity generation during early 2025. The Interior Department's preliminary announcement is subject to public commentary, a process that could yet influence the final stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)