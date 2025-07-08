Left Menu

Tribal Affairs Ministry Clarifies Wildlife Clearance Rules for Forest Land Projects

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) announced that wildlife clearance is not automatically required for building necessary public facilities on forest land, as per the Forest Rights Act (FRA) - 2006. This requirement is bypassed if the project is recommended by the Gram Sabha, underscoring tribal rights over land.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:10 IST
Tribal Affairs Ministry Clarifies Wildlife Clearance Rules for Forest Land Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) clarifies that wildlife clearance is not mandatory for constructing essential public facilities on forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) - 2006. This is conditional upon the recommendation by the Gram Sabha, aiming to balance tribal rights, development, and environmental concerns.

MoTA has clarified Section 3(2) of the FRA, allowing the diversion of forest land for schools, roads, and health centers for forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers. This decision aligns with constitutional safeguards, balancing development needs and tribal rights.

The Ministry emphasizes that the rights under Section 3(2) derive from constitutional entitlements, not contingent on external clearances. This directive challenges previous environment ministry statements asserting the necessity of wildlife clearance, which blocked the provision of basic services in forest villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025