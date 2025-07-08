Tribal Affairs Ministry Clarifies Wildlife Clearance Rules for Forest Land Projects

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) clarifies that wildlife clearance is not mandatory for constructing essential public facilities on forest land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) - 2006. This is conditional upon the recommendation by the Gram Sabha, aiming to balance tribal rights, development, and environmental concerns.

MoTA has clarified Section 3(2) of the FRA, allowing the diversion of forest land for schools, roads, and health centers for forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers. This decision aligns with constitutional safeguards, balancing development needs and tribal rights.

The Ministry emphasizes that the rights under Section 3(2) derive from constitutional entitlements, not contingent on external clearances. This directive challenges previous environment ministry statements asserting the necessity of wildlife clearance, which blocked the provision of basic services in forest villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)