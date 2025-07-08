Tragic Mystery: Student Found Dead with Stab Wounds

In a chilling development, 16-year-old Prince Kashyap was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a field near his village in Nakur. The student had gone missing a day prior, sparking a frantic search by his family.

Prince was reported missing after he failed to return home Monday afternoon. His family, concerned for his safety, lodged a complaint with local police, setting off the search that ended with the grim discovery of his bloodied body in Dalewala.

Police and forensic experts have commenced a thorough investigation into the apparent brutal assault. Interviews with villagers are ongoing as authorities seek to piece together the events leading to Prince's tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)