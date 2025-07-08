Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Student Found Dead with Stab Wounds

The body of 16-year-old Prince Kashyap, a Class 11 student, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a field near the village of Dalewala after he went missing. Authorities have launched an investigation, gathered forensic evidence, and are interviewing villagers to unravel the mystery behind his brutal murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling development, 16-year-old Prince Kashyap was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a field near his village in Nakur. The student had gone missing a day prior, sparking a frantic search by his family.

Prince was reported missing after he failed to return home Monday afternoon. His family, concerned for his safety, lodged a complaint with local police, setting off the search that ended with the grim discovery of his bloodied body in Dalewala.

Police and forensic experts have commenced a thorough investigation into the apparent brutal assault. Interviews with villagers are ongoing as authorities seek to piece together the events leading to Prince's tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

