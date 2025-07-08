Gold Seizure at IGI: A Case Unfolds

Authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized gold valued at Rs 1.34 crore, the customs department revealed on Tuesday. The discovery was made after an Indian passenger who arrived from Sharjah was found with suspicious baggage.

According to officials, the man was carrying two pouches filled with a yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold. Upon examination, it was confirmed that the paste contained three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams in total.

A case has been registered against the passenger, and further investigations led to the identification of another individual likely involved in receiving the smuggled gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)