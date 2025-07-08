ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Taliban Leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has taken a decisive stance by issuing arrest warrants for individuals at the top of Afghanistan's Taliban leadership. The warrants target Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme spiritual leader, and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Chief Justice of the Taliban.

The charges are grave, involving the persecution of women, girls, and those who do not conform to the Taliban's strict gender policies. The ICC accuses these leaders of committing crimes against humanity by targeting individuals based on gender and gender identity.

This development marks a significant attempt by the ICC to address gender-based persecution in Afghanistan and hold accountable those orchestrating such policies. The court states that there is credible evidence supporting the charges against Akhundzada and Haqqani.

