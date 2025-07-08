SASSA Clarifies Grant Review Process: No Suspensions, Only Eligibility Checks

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has responded to widespread concerns and misinformation surrounding the ongoing social grants review process, reassuring the public that no grants have been suspended as a result of the reviews. The agency clarified that the purpose of the process is to confirm eligibility, eliminate fraud, and ensure the fair distribution of public funds.

In an official statement, SASSA emphasized that the reviews are part of a routine verification process and not a punitive action designed to exclude legitimate beneficiaries. While some payments may be momentarily delayed, these interruptions are temporary and only persist until the review is completed successfully.

Purpose of the Review: Protecting the Integrity of the Grant System

According to SASSA CEO Themba Matlou, the review process is crucial in ensuring that only eligible individuals continue receiving grants. The initiative seeks to verify that beneficiaries have not experienced changes in their financial, medical, or legal circumstances that would render them ineligible under the Social Assistance Act.

“This is not about taking away from those in need. It is about protecting the sustainability of the social grants system, ensuring every rand goes to those who qualify,” said Matlou. “The review helps root out fraudulent claims and prevents payments to deceased individuals or those who are no longer within the jurisdiction but have not updated their information.”

He added that South African law requires all grant applicants to disclose their income sources during the initial application process. Moreover, beneficiaries are legally obligated to notify SASSA of any changes in their circumstances—such as employment, marriage, or relocation.

Why Reviews Are Necessary: Identifying Ineligibility and Fraud Risks

SASSA outlined several key objectives of the review process:

Confirming ongoing eligibility based on income, medical status, or family circumstances.

Preventing fraudulent claims, such as individuals listed on government or private payroll systems who continue receiving social grants.

Ensuring records are up to date, especially regarding deceased individuals or relocated beneficiaries.

Verifying life status, an essential check to stop payouts to deceased beneficiaries.

This process is aligned with SASSA’s responsibility to protect the integrity of the grant system, which supports millions of South Africans, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and children.

Required Documents for Review Process

Beneficiaries selected for review must visit their nearest SASSA local office and present a set of updated documents. These include:

Valid South African ID

Proof of income (recent payslips, pension statements, affidavits, or termination letters)

Bank statements from the last 3 months for all active accounts

Proof of residence (such as a utility bill or confirmation letter from a local authority)

Medical referral report for disability or care dependency grants

Marriage certificate, divorce decree, or death certificate, if applicable

Birth certificates and school attendance proof for child and foster care grants

Any other grant-specific supporting documents

If a beneficiary is bedridden or physically unable to visit a SASSA office, a procurator—an officially appointed representative—can be designated to assist with the review process. Local offices are available to assist with these appointments.

No Grant Suspensions—Only Temporary Delays for Non-Compliance

SASSA reiterated that no grants are being suspended outright due to the review process. However, delays may occur if:

The required documents are not submitted,

The beneficiary fails to respond to SASSA’s official communication,

Or if discrepancies in the information provided are identified.

Failure to comply with the review request may eventually result in suspension or lapsing of the grant, and legal action may be considered in cases of deliberate non-disclosure or fraud.

Streamlining the Process Through Digital Platforms

SASSA has also revealed plans to modernize and automate the review process by introducing online self-service platforms. This will allow beneficiaries to complete reviews remotely, reduce congestion at local offices, and enhance accessibility and efficiency.

“Digital transformation is a key priority. We are working hard to roll out systems that reduce paperwork, cut queues, and put power in the hands of the beneficiaries,” said a SASSA spokesperson.

Call to Action: Cooperate and Update Information Promptly

SASSA has urged all beneficiaries affected by the review process to act swiftly and responsibly, ensuring that their documents and records are up to date. The agency has committed to capacitating its offices to handle increased foot traffic and service demand during the review period.

Beneficiaries are reminded that the review process is a standard compliance exercise meant to ensure the long-term viability of the grants programme and to uphold fairness by ensuring that only those who genuinely qualify receive government support.