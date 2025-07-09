Left Menu

UN rights office urges restraint in Kenya as fresh protests turn deadly

Protests erupted in 16 counties, with police reportedly using live ammunition, rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons.

Updated: 09-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:53 IST
The protests on Monday marked the 35th anniversary of the 1990 Saba Saba protests, which paved the way to multi-party democracy in Kenya.

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has expressed deep concern over the killing of at least ten protesters in Kenya on Monday, amid reports that police and security forces used lethal force to quell violent demonstrations in Nairobi and across the country.

 

Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani cited Kenyan police reports of at least 11 deaths, 52 injured police officers, and 567 arrests. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported slightly different figures: at least 10 fatalities, 29 injuries, 37 arrests, and two abductions.

Ms. Shamdasani also noted reports of looting and destruction of public and private property in several locations.

Crisis escalation

This week’s violence follows the deaths of 15 protesters and hundreds of injuries during demonstrations on 25 June in Nairobi and elsewhere.

Those protests were initially triggered by the anniversary of last year’s anti-tax demonstrations, which left at least 60 deaths and dozens allegedly abducted by the police.

Call for accountability

Ms. Shamdasani said that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, “repeats his call for all reported killings and other alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law, including with respect to use of force, to be promptly, thoroughly, independently and transparently investigated.

She noted that Kenyan police announcement of an investigation into the 25 June incidents and added that the UN human rights office stands ready to support national authorities in their efforts, including on the investigations.

She stressed that under international law, law enforcement may only use lethal force when strictly necessary to protect life from an imminent threat.

High Commissioner Türk also renewed his call for calm, restraint, and full respect for the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

It is essential that legitimate grievances at the root of these protests are addressed,” Ms. Shamdasani said.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

