Court Denies Bid to Restore Grant Funding for Crime Reduction

A federal judge has allowed the Trump administration to rescind nearly USD 800 million in crime reduction and victim support grants. Judge Amit Mehta denied a preliminary injunction by five organisations and ruled the case lacked jurisdiction and constitutional grounds, despite calling the rescission 'shameful'.

Updated: 08-07-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Washington federal judge ruled in favor of the Trump administration's decision to withdraw nearly USD 800 million in grants intended for crime reduction initiatives. US District Judge Amit Mehta called the Justice Department's action 'shameful' but stated his court lacked jurisdiction to block the cancellations.

The decision rebuffed five organizations representing 360 grant recipients who sought a preliminary injunction against the rescission. Judge Mehta highlighted the absence of constitutional violations or protections, despite the detrimental impact of the funding cuts on vulnerable communities.

The Justice Department defended its decision, arguing the grants conflicted with its current priorities and should not be reconsidered by the court. The lawsuit prompted support from multiple attorneys general and local governments advocating for the restoration of funding.

