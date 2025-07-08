Diddy Faces Sentencing After Mixed Verdict in High-Profile Case
Sean "Diddy" Combs, convicted of transporting prostitutes for drug-fueled performances, awaits sentencing on September 22. While acquitted of serious charges, Combs was found guilty on lesser counts, potentially facing 51 to 63 months in prison. The final sentencing date awaits both judicial and probation officer approval.
Following his recent conviction, legal representatives for Sean "Diddy" Combs have proposed a sentencing date for September 22. This follows last week's verdict for charges related to transporting prostitutes for drug-induced performances.
In communication with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo confirmed that prosecutors are agreeable to the proposed date, pending agreement from probation officers. Combs, who was cleared of severe offenses, remains jailed since last year.
Despite being acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs was still found guilty of facilitating prostitution. Prosecutors foresee a prison term ranging from 51 to 63 months, although variations in sentencing are possible, subject to the judge's discretion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajpal Yadav Granted Permission to Promote Film in Australia Amid Legal Proceedings
NEWSMAKER-Once a hip-hop king, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces possible prison time after mixed verdict
A Mixed Verdict: Diddy Acquitted of Major Charges but Faces Sentencing
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case