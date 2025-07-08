Diddy Faces Sentencing After Mixed Verdict in High-Profile Case

Following his recent conviction, legal representatives for Sean "Diddy" Combs have proposed a sentencing date for September 22. This follows last week's verdict for charges related to transporting prostitutes for drug-induced performances.

In communication with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo confirmed that prosecutors are agreeable to the proposed date, pending agreement from probation officers. Combs, who was cleared of severe offenses, remains jailed since last year.

Despite being acquitted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs was still found guilty of facilitating prostitution. Prosecutors foresee a prison term ranging from 51 to 63 months, although variations in sentencing are possible, subject to the judge's discretion.

