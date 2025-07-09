Supreme Court Allows Trump's Federal Workforce Overhaul

The U.S. Supreme Court has paved the way for President Donald Trump's administration to proceed with extensive job cuts and the restructuring of federal agencies, dismantling a May decree by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston blocking the layoffs.

In an executive order from February, Trump called for a significant overhaul of the federal workforce, targeting the downsizing of numerous agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and Health and Human Services. Illston, siding with various unions and local governments, contended that Trump had exceeded his executive authority.

The Department of Government Efficiency, previously led by Elon Musk, champions this downsizing effort. However, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently denied the administration's appeal against Illston's order. The Supreme Court's decision arrives amid tumultuous legal challenges against the president's campaign to reshape federal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)