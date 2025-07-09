Rethinking the Jury System: UK’s Bold Move to Erase Justice Delays

The United Kingdom's criminal justice system may soon undergo significant changes following the release of a government-commissioned report on Wednesday, which advocates for sweeping reforms to address soaring backlogs in court cases.

The report critically suggests limiting the right to trial by jury in certain cases, such as for offences carrying a maximum penalty of two years, and recommends trying complex fraud cases by judges alone.

However, this proposal faces scrutiny from legal professionals who question its impact. Industry figures argue that reducing jury trials won't solve the backlogs and stress that systemic investment is essential for meaningful change. The Justice Secretary has indicated the government will thoroughly evaluate these recommendations before any legislative action.