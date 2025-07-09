ASEAN Leaders Address Tensions: Cambodia-Thailand Border Dispute
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted ASEAN leaders' concerns over tensions between Cambodia and Thailand. The clash, which resulted in a Cambodian soldier's death, has escalated to a military standoff. ASEAN foreign ministers convene to address this issue as part of broader regional peace efforts.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the collective concern of ASEAN leaders following a tense incident between Cambodia and Thailand.
The confrontation, which involved a brief but deadly skirmish leading to the death of a Cambodian soldier, has resulted in heightened military mobilization along the border.
The issue was raised during a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers, marking a pivotal moment for regional diplomacy and peace initiatives.
