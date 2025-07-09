Left Menu

General Strike in West Bengal: A Clash Between Trade Unions and Government Policies

A general strike initiated by 10 central trade unions and backed by Left parties unfolded in West Bengal, aiming to protest issues like liberalisation and job insecurity. Despite attempts to disrupt transportation, the state government ensured smooth operations, opposing the strike due to potential economic impact.

A massive general strike gripped West Bengal on Wednesday, instigated by 10 central trade unions alongside Left party supporters, as they took a firm stand against liberalisation and job insecurity.

Demonstrators attempted to thwart train services in areas like Diamond Harbour and Shyamnagar and obstruct roads across Jalpaiguri, Asansol, and Bankura. The state, however, remained vigilant with enhanced security and transportation plans to maintain daily life.

The strike comes as a protest against the new labour code and privatisation efforts, policies the opposition views as harmful to workers' interests. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress insisted on regular work attendance to prevent economic disruptions.

