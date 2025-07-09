High Court Protects Child from Unwarranted DNA Test in Adultery Dispute
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has quashed a family court order mandating a DNA test for a minor child amidst a parental divorce case involving adultery accusations. The court emphasized that such measures are only justified under exceptional circumstances, safeguarding the child's best interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench has intervened in a delicate case concerning a child's paternity amidst divorce proceedings, where the father alleged adultery by the mother.
Quashing the family court's earlier directive for a DNA test, Justice R M Joshi highlighted that such tests should only be mandated under exceptional circumstances, prioritizing the child's welfare.
The court underscored the importance of proving adultery through means other than a mandatory DNA test, echoing a stance consistent with Supreme Court rulings, which respect a child's autonomy and best interests.
Advertisement