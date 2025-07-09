Left Menu

High Court Protects Child from Unwarranted DNA Test in Adultery Dispute

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has quashed a family court order mandating a DNA test for a minor child amidst a parental divorce case involving adultery accusations. The court emphasized that such measures are only justified under exceptional circumstances, safeguarding the child's best interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:04 IST
High Court Protects Child from Unwarranted DNA Test in Adultery Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench has intervened in a delicate case concerning a child's paternity amidst divorce proceedings, where the father alleged adultery by the mother.

Quashing the family court's earlier directive for a DNA test, Justice R M Joshi highlighted that such tests should only be mandated under exceptional circumstances, prioritizing the child's welfare.

The court underscored the importance of proving adultery through means other than a mandatory DNA test, echoing a stance consistent with Supreme Court rulings, which respect a child's autonomy and best interests.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025