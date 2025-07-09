High Court Protects Child from Unwarranted DNA Test in Adultery Dispute

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench has intervened in a delicate case concerning a child's paternity amidst divorce proceedings, where the father alleged adultery by the mother.

Quashing the family court's earlier directive for a DNA test, Justice R M Joshi highlighted that such tests should only be mandated under exceptional circumstances, prioritizing the child's welfare.

The court underscored the importance of proving adultery through means other than a mandatory DNA test, echoing a stance consistent with Supreme Court rulings, which respect a child's autonomy and best interests.