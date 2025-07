Crackdown on Global Cyber Fraud Ring in Pakistan

In a sweeping crackdown on digital criminal networks, Pakistani authorities have detained 71 foreign nationals, predominantly Chinese citizens, reportedly involved in a significant online fraud operation.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency executed a raid in Faisalabad, Punjab province, apprehending 150 individuals in total, marking a substantial victory in the nation's fight against cybercrime.

The suspects, originating from countries including China, Nigeria, and the Philippines, allegedly orchestrated hacking schemes and Ponzi operations, defrauding victims of millions. Officials have registered cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

