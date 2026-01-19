Citizens’ group writes to Delhi govt seeing expansion of electric cremation facilities in city

A citizens' collective has written to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, seeking expansion of electric cremation facilities across the national capital.

The collective, 'Warrior Moms', has also submitted a report that assesses public demand for electric cremation facilities in Delhi.

In the letter dated January 17, the group said the report aims to capture citizen sentiment on electric cremation and identify pathways to promote sustainable and dignified end-of-life practices in Delhi.

The report, ''Citizen Demand Assessment for Electric Cremation in Delhi'', is based on a simulated survey of 1,376 residents across 43 crematorium catchment areas and indicates strong public support for cleaner alternatives, it said.

As per the findings shared by the collective, 68 per cent of respondents expressed willingness to opt for electric cremation if facilities were available locally, citing benefits such as lower emissions and conservation of trees.

About 74 per cent supported installing at least one electric cremation unit at every cremation ground, while 66 per cent backed linking electric cremation with tree-saving initiatives such as Vrikshdaan, the collective said.

Highlighting infrastructure gaps, it stated that Delhi currently has only two operational electric crematoriums under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with eight CNG-based facilities, which is inadequate for a city recording nearly 1.11 lakh annual cremations.

A large proportion still relies on traditional wood-based pyres, contributing to air pollution and deforestation, according to the Warrior Moms.

The report also flags social and cultural barriers to wider adoption.

Family resistance, preference for traditional rituals and lack of religious guidance emerged as key reasons for hesitation, the collective said, adding that targeted awareness campaigns and engagement with religious leaders could help bridge the gap.

The group also welcomed the MCD's recent decision to offer free cremation services at electric and CNG-based crematoriums, calling it a significant step towards lowering financial barriers and encouraging behavioural change.

In its recommendations, the collective urged the government to install at least one electric unit at each MCD-managed cremation ground, prioritise high-footfall sites, institutionalise Vrikshdaan through verified tree-planting programmes and collaborate with civil society groups to improve awareness and acceptance.

