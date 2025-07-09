Left Menu

Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse from Execution in Yemen

Indian MP John Brittas has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to urgently intervene in the case of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces execution in Yemen. Brittas calls for negotiations to secure a pardon using 'diyat' or blood money, highlighting the distress her family is experiencing.

In a grave plea for intervention, Indian MP John Brittas has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging diplomatic engagement to prevent the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. The execution, reportedly scheduled for July 16, has cast a shadow of dread over her family and supporters.

Brittas's letter emphasizes the urgent need for the Indian government to negotiate a pardon for Priya, convicted of murdering a Yemeni man in 2017. Using diplomatic channels, he suggests seeking reprieve through 'diyat' or blood money, leveraging negotiations with the victim's family and local leaders.

Nimisha Priya, detained in Sana'a under Houthi control, has had her appeal dismissed by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council. The appeal for intervention underscores the dire situation and the need for urgent diplomatic efforts.

