Tragic Unfolding in School Hostel: Unexplained Death of Student Spurs Investigation

A 13-year-old student from Kasganj was found dead in his school hostel, raising alarms and prompting an extensive police investigation. Identified as Anurag, the boy was living in the Gurukul School hostel when he was discovered with blood from his nose and ears.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, although there has been no formal complaint from Anurag's family, law enforcement is taking the matter seriously. Six police teams are actively probing the case to discern any foul play or negligence.

Senior officials, including Additional Superintendent Diksha Bhawre, have been on-site, reviewing testimonies from students and staff, and urging a speedy resolution to the investigation. The community remains anxious as they await more information on the perplexing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)