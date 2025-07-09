C.R. Patil Chairs High-Level Meet on River Tech Under Namami Gange Mission

In a landmark move to enhance scientific and technological interventions in river conservation, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Patil chaired a high-level review meeting in the national capital to assess and accelerate innovations under the Namami Gange Programme. The discussions focused on developing advanced tools and collaborative approaches for the rejuvenation of both major and small rivers across India.

Bringing together top scientists, researchers, and government officials, the meeting showcased how cutting-edge innovations and international partnerships are revolutionizing the management of India's vital water bodies.

“India is fully committed to achieving the vision of ‘Aviral aur Nirmal Ganga’ (uninterrupted and clean Ganga). The success of this vision depends on how we convert research and innovations into scalable, ground-level interventions,” said Minister Patil.

Highlighting Technology Partnerships: IITs, Denmark, Netherlands

Two leading technical institutions—IIT (BHU) and IIT Delhi—presented their innovation initiatives during the session. Both projects are developed in partnership with Denmark and the Netherlands, respectively, and are driving new age river science under the banner of Smart Laboratory on Clean Rivers (SLCR) and IND-RIVERS.

Key Presentations:

IIT (BHU): Focused on Varuna River with real-time decision-making tools

IIT Delhi (IND-RIVERS): Offered urban river solutions, backed by Dutch water expertise

Both institutions demonstrated how their Decision Support Systems (DSS) and research models are aligned with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)'s long-term vision of scientific river rejuvenation.

SRMT: Fast-Response Decision Support for River Management

The centerpiece of the discussions was the Small Rivers Management Tool (SRMT)—a sophisticated Decision Support System designed to manage small rivers like Varuna and easily scalable to others. The tool integrates a wide array of data inputs and modules including:

Population forecasting

Water demand-supply estimation

Sewage load analytics

Priority mapping for STP placement

The SRMT comes equipped with robust login security, a user-friendly dashboard, and is positioned to become a key digital tool for policymakers at the national and state levels.

Modernising Groundwater Strategy: Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR)

In another forward-looking approach, the Ministry reviewed the adoption of Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) systems to address groundwater depletion and river base flow issues. The plan includes:

Real-time hydrogeological modelling

Artificial recharge strategies to sustain year-round base flows

Integration of MAR with DSS to ensure targeted implementation

The aim is to support rivers through aquifers, effectively linking surface and groundwater management for holistic ecosystem health.

Next-Gen Pollution Monitoring: FloaTEM and LC-HRMS

The session also showcased two breakthrough monitoring projects:

Hydrogeological Modeling in Varuna Basin Fingerprint Analysis of Emerging Pollutants in Ganga Basin

These projects utilise cutting-edge technologies such as:

FloaTEM: For sub-surface water and pollution mapping

LC-HRMS (Liquid Chromatography–High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry): For detailed pollutant fingerprinting, particularly emerging threats like pharmaceutical residues, microplastics, and other complex chemicals

These advanced tools enable real-time surveillance, improved source attribution, and targeted remediation efforts.

Centre of Excellence and Startup Incubation in Water Sector

A roadmap was also presented for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at IIT Delhi under the IND-RIVERS initiative, with strong backing from the Netherlands and NMCG.

The CoE will focus on:

Urban River Management Plans

Digital Twins for river systems

AI-driven geospatial water modelling

Water quality enhancement technologies

Training modules and startup incubation in water innovation

“This Centre will act as both a research hub and an innovation incubator, helping India lead global river rejuvenation science,” the minister stated.

Way Forward: Scaling Innovation, Local Implementation

Minister Patil directed all stakeholders to ensure that these innovations are not confined to labs but translated into actionable interventions in priority catchments and river basins.

“We are at a turning point. By combining scientific excellence, indigenous innovation, and global expertise, we can secure a cleaner and healthier water future for India.”

In the months ahead, the Ministry will push for: