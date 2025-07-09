Chile's Strategic Response to Proposed U.S. Tariffs on Copper

The Chilean government, led by Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, is actively engaging with major U.S. importers amid discussions of new U.S. tariffs on copper. As the world's largest supplier of the metal, Chile seeks to grasp the full implications of the proposed tariffs as they await an executive order from the U.S.

Minister van Klaveren emphasized the resilience of Chile's copper industry, stating that despite potential tariffs, Chilean copper will continue to secure new international markets. This assurance comes as the government aims to mitigate potential economic impacts.

Chile's proactive approach reflects its strategic intent to uphold its leading position in the global copper market while closely monitoring developments in U.S. trade policy affecting its primary export commodity.

(With inputs from agencies.)