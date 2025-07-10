Diplomatic Tensions: Lavrov and Rubio Set to Meet at ASEAN

Plans are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the ASEAN foreign ministers' gathering, confirmed Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova revealed to Russia's TASS state news agency that the high-level diplomatic encounter is currently being organized, highlighting ongoing efforts for international dialogue amidst persistent geopolitical tensions.

This anticipated meeting underscores both nations' intentions to maintain open communication channels amid complex global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)