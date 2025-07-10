Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Lavrov and Rubio Set to Meet at ASEAN

A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in preparation during the ASEAN foreign ministers' gathering, confirmed Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This potential encounter signals continued diplomatic dialogues amidst international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Plans are underway for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the ASEAN foreign ministers' gathering, confirmed Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova revealed to Russia's TASS state news agency that the high-level diplomatic encounter is currently being organized, highlighting ongoing efforts for international dialogue amidst persistent geopolitical tensions.

This anticipated meeting underscores both nations' intentions to maintain open communication channels amid complex global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

