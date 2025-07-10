Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Hope: A Fragile Path to Peace

Israel and Hamas might achieve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal within weeks, yet a rapid resolution is unlikely. The proposed 60-day ceasefire could lead to a permanent agreement if Hamas disarms. Meanwhile, indirect talks and global diplomatic efforts are ongoing amid the conflict's devastating toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas may be reached in the coming weeks, according to a senior Israeli official. The potential deal includes a 60-day ceasefire, necessitating Hamas disarmament to establish a permanent peace. Recent discussions coincide with Netanyahu's visit to Washington.

Negotiations facilitated by the U.S. are underway, yet have encountered challenges. Despite President Trump's earlier prediction of an immediate ceasefire, the path remains uncertain. Israel's ongoing military activities in Gaza continue, contingent on Hamas' compliance with the terms.

The conflict has seen significant casualties, with Israeli retaliation following a deadly Hamas attack. Trump's strategic involvement in the Middle East, including actions against Iranian nuclear sites, aims at leveraging weakened opposition to foster peace. Reporting is ongoing as international efforts persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

