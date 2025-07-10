Left Menu

Daring Dawn Shootout in Delhi: Youthful Gangster Nabbed

A 19-year-old alleged gang member, Nitin alias Chor, was arrested after a shootout with police near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi. The suspect, wanted for attempted murder, fired at officers but was injured and captured. His arrest is expected to unravel more gang-related crimes.

In a dramatic early morning encounter, a 19-year-old suspected gang member was apprehended by police in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park after a brief exchange of gunfire, an official reported Thursday. The incident unfolded near the Majlis Park Metro Station at approximately 3.50 am, when Nitin alias Chor, a known resident of Jahangirpuri, opened fire on police officers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh stated that Nitin was sought for his alleged involvement in a previous case of attempted murder registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station. During the confrontation, both parties exchanged four rounds of gunfire, resulting in Nitin sustaining a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was subsequently hospitalized and declared out of danger.

The arrest of Nitin, who is associated with a notorious local gang engaged in serious criminal activities, is expected to aid in solving numerous other cases, according to the police. Authorities have recovered a pistol, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene, as investigations continue.

