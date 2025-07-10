Daring Dawn Shootout in Delhi: Youthful Gangster Nabbed

In a dramatic early morning encounter, a 19-year-old suspected gang member was apprehended by police in northwest Delhi's Majlis Park after a brief exchange of gunfire, an official reported Thursday. The incident unfolded near the Majlis Park Metro Station at approximately 3.50 am, when Nitin alias Chor, a known resident of Jahangirpuri, opened fire on police officers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh stated that Nitin was sought for his alleged involvement in a previous case of attempted murder registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station. During the confrontation, both parties exchanged four rounds of gunfire, resulting in Nitin sustaining a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was subsequently hospitalized and declared out of danger.

The arrest of Nitin, who is associated with a notorious local gang engaged in serious criminal activities, is expected to aid in solving numerous other cases, according to the police. Authorities have recovered a pistol, two empty cartridges, and a motorcycle from the scene, as investigations continue.