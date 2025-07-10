Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy Amid Escalating Conflict in Ukraine

Russia has launched massive drone and missile attacks on Kyiv as U.S. and Russian officials engage in talks to discuss the war. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy meets with European allies to solicit support for reconstruction and military aid, while tensions rise between Trump and Putin over the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thursday marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukrainian territories, including Kyiv, resulting in casualties and widespread damage. The attack comes at a crucial time as the United States and Russia engage in diplomatic talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during an ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, urging Moscow to display more flexibility in negotiations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is actively seeking support from European allies for weapons and reconstruction efforts.

In Rome, a conference pledged substantial financial aid for Ukraine, with commitments exceeding 10 billion euros. The global community remains focused on resolving the conflict, amid strained U.S.-Russia relations and increasing demands on Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

