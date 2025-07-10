Cracking the Illegal 'Donkey Route': A Money Laundering Web Exposed

In a significant bust, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the recovery of 30 original passports linked to an illegal immigration network dubbed the 'donkey route'. According to a statement released on Thursday, the agency has identified numerous agents and immigration agencies behind this widespread illicit operation.

The crackdown took place following a series of searches in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, conducted as part of an ongoing case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This investigation was initiated after the deportation of several Indians from the United States in February, highlighting the risky paths taken by immigrants willing to undertake arduous and illegal journeys.

Locations across cities like Amritsar and Ambala were raided, revealing that prospective migrants were misled by agents promising legal entry into the US. Instead, these individuals faced perilous treks along the 'donkey route', manipulated by human-trafficking conduits known as 'donkers' and their mafia associates, ultimately leading to financial extortion and endangerment.

