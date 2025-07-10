Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in New Hampshire announced he would certify a class action lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship, issuing a preliminary injunction to block it.

The case focuses on the 14th Amendment, with plaintiffs represented by the ACLU arguing Trump's order contravenes longstanding U.S. law granting citizenship to those born in the country.

While multiple federal judges have issued injunctions against the order, the Supreme Court's recent ruling adds urgency to upcoming court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)