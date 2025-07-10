Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order
A federal judge in New Hampshire is certifying a class action lawsuit concerning Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship. The order's opponents argue it contradicts the 14th Amendment's clause on citizenship. The decision offers temporary protection until the legal battles conclude.
A federal judge in New Hampshire announced he would certify a class action lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship, issuing a preliminary injunction to block it.
The case focuses on the 14th Amendment, with plaintiffs represented by the ACLU arguing Trump's order contravenes longstanding U.S. law granting citizenship to those born in the country.
While multiple federal judges have issued injunctions against the order, the Supreme Court's recent ruling adds urgency to upcoming court proceedings.
