Operation Kalanemi: Combating Imposters Threatening Sanatan Dharma

As the Kanwar Yatra approaches, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated 'Operation Kalanemi' to address the threat posed by individuals deceiving the public in the guise of religious figures. The operation targets imposters who exploit 'Sanatan Dharma' to mislead and harm the public's religious sentiments.

Chief Minister Dhami disclosed several instances where anti-social elements have manipulated and deceived citizens, specifically women, by posing as spiritual leaders. Such actions not only harm religious sentiments but also disrupt social harmony and Sanatan traditions across the state.

Drawing on mythological allegory, Dhami compared these elements to the demon Kalanemi, warning that no tolerance would be shown toward those endangering religious harmony. In preparation for the Shravan Kanwar Yatra, officials have been instructed to enhance security and thoroughly vet individuals involved in organizing and participating in the event.