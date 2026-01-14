Left Menu

Influencer Harsha Richhariya Steps Back from Sanatan Dharma: A Journey of Belief and Criticism

Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya decided to cease promoting Sanatan Dharma due to continuous criticism and mental distress. Despite her commitment to the religious path, opposition from some 'dharma gurus' forced her to return to her former life. She announced her final ritual in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:52 IST
Harsha Richhariya
  • Country:
  • India

Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya, who gained attention on social media during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, announced her decision to stop promoting Sanatan Dharma. She cited continuous criticism and mental stress as reasons for her withdrawal.

Richhariya, 31, expressed her frustration with opposition to young people propagating Hindu Rashtra, highlighting the unnecessary character attacks she faced. She plans to conclude her religious journey with a final dip in the Ganga river at Prayagraj on January 18.

Despite her dedication, constant opposition from 'dharma gurus' led to her disillusionment with the religious path. She stated that she had faced enough challenges and would revert to her professional life as an influencer, a decision made amid financial difficulties over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

