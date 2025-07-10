Assam Government Enforces Hospital Regulation and Launches Wildlife Scheme

In a decisive move, the Assam government announced on Thursday that private hospitals are required to release deceased bodies within two hours of certification, regardless of outstanding bills. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that any delay could result in penal action, including license suspension, fines, and potentially permanent deregistration.

Additionally, the government unveiled the 'Gaja Mitra Scheme' aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflicts across eight districts. This initiative will involve forming community-based rapid response teams to support co-existence and protect both human lives and elephant pathways during peak conflict months.

Further cabinet decisions included increased remuneration for Gaon Pradhans, financial aid for monks, and new educational incentives. These steps reflect Assam's commitment to addressing healthcare, wildlife preservation, community welfare, and educational support simultaneously.

