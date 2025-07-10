Left Menu

Assam Government Enforces Hospital Regulation and Launches Wildlife Scheme

The Assam government mandates that private hospitals must release deceased bodies within two hours of death to prevent withholding due to unpaid bills. A wildlife initiative, the 'Gaja Mitra Scheme,' targets human-elephant conflicts in select districts. Other decisions include enhanced compensations for local officials and monks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:26 IST
Assam Government Enforces Hospital Regulation and Launches Wildlife Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Assam government announced on Thursday that private hospitals are required to release deceased bodies within two hours of certification, regardless of outstanding bills. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that any delay could result in penal action, including license suspension, fines, and potentially permanent deregistration.

Additionally, the government unveiled the 'Gaja Mitra Scheme' aimed at mitigating human-elephant conflicts across eight districts. This initiative will involve forming community-based rapid response teams to support co-existence and protect both human lives and elephant pathways during peak conflict months.

Further cabinet decisions included increased remuneration for Gaon Pradhans, financial aid for monks, and new educational incentives. These steps reflect Assam's commitment to addressing healthcare, wildlife preservation, community welfare, and educational support simultaneously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025