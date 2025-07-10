Backlash Over U.S. Sanctions on U.N. Expert Raises Global Concerns
Human rights defenders supported U.N. expert Francesca Albanese after the U.S. sanctioned her for criticizing Israel. Albanese accused over 60 companies of supporting Israeli settlements. Sanctioning her raised concerns globally, with U.N. officials urging reversal. The move prompted fears of other countries following suit, seen as undermining U.N. independence.
In a wave of international concern, human rights defenders have rallied to support U.N. expert Francesca Albanese following U.S. sanctions against her. These sanctions, imposed due to her critical stance on Israel, have sparked a widespread call to uphold the independence of U.N. experts.
Francesca Albanese, known for critiquing Israeli policies towards Palestinians, reported that numerous companies worldwide, including some American firms, support controversial Israeli settlements. The U.S. responded by placing Albanese on its sanctions list, an action condemned by U.N. officials who call for constructive engagement over punitive measures.
Fears are now mounting about the potential global impact of this move. U.N. representatives, including Swiss delegate Juerg Lauber, have expressed regret over the sanctions, warning of their detrimental effect on international human rights dialogue. Concerns are growing that other governments might replicate such actions, undermining the U.N.'s fundamental structure.
