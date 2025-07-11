Mumbai Customs Foils Hydroponic Weed Trafficking Operation

Mumbai Customs officials have successfully cracked down on a major hydroponic weed trafficking scheme, seizing a total of 33.35 kilograms valued at Rs 33.35 crore over three days. This operation led to the arrest of eight individuals across six cases, underscoring the state's intensified efforts against illegal drug trade.

The operation, launched on July 8, targeted passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. One traveller was apprehended with over 5 kg of hydroponic weed hidden inside vacuum-sealed packets within a trolley bag. Subsequent arrests were made, highlighting the complex methods used by traffickers to conceal illicit substances.

The Maharashtra legislative council passed a new bill to address drug-related offenses, including tighter measures under the stringent MCOCA law. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the ongoing challenges posed by hydroponic weed, emphasizing both state and central government commitments to tackle the narcotics menace effectively.