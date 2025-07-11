Delhi Police Enforces CCTV Mandate for Aerocity Amid Security Concerns

The Delhi Police have issued a directive requiring all commercial establishments in Aerocity, including hotels and petrol stations, to install CCTV cameras covering a 50-meter radius. This action aims to bolster security, especially in light of recent criminal activities in the area.

According to an order from ACP Vir Krishan Pal Singh, commercial entities failing to comply with this mandate may face penalties under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with disobedience of orders by public officials. The directive emphasizes the need for proper working order of the security systems, with immediate rectifications if defects are noted.

The order, effective until September 2, anticipates heightened vigilance ahead of Independence Day. Aerocity, known for its luxe hotels and steady international footfall, has faced occasional crimes, underscoring the necessity for enhanced protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)