Tragedy on the Mahisagar: Bridge Collapse Claims 19 Lives

A devastating bridge collapse on the Mahisagar River in Gujarat's Vadodara district has resulted in the tragic death of 19 people, with several others injured. Initial reports indicate that the structural failure was due to the 'crushing of pedestal and articulation joints.'

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when multiple vehicles plunged into the river after part of the 40-year-old bridge, which links the Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed. As rescue operations continue, state officials have faced suspensions amid allegations of negligence.

Concerns were previously raised about the bridge's condition, prompting calls from Gujarat Congress leaders for public transparency regarding inspection reports and the closure of unsafe bridges. The promise of a new bridge in Padra highlights the urgent need for infrastructure safety.

