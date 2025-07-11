Tragedy on the Mahisagar: Bridge Collapse Claims 19 Lives
A segment of a 40-year-old bridge on Gujarat's Mahisagar River collapsed, resulting in the death of 19 individuals and injuring four more. Preliminary investigations cite 'crushing of pedestal and articulation joints' as the cause. Government officials face suspension as further investigations proceed.
- Country:
- India
A devastating bridge collapse on the Mahisagar River in Gujarat's Vadodara district has resulted in the tragic death of 19 people, with several others injured. Initial reports indicate that the structural failure was due to the 'crushing of pedestal and articulation joints.'
The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when multiple vehicles plunged into the river after part of the 40-year-old bridge, which links the Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed. As rescue operations continue, state officials have faced suspensions amid allegations of negligence.
Concerns were previously raised about the bridge's condition, prompting calls from Gujarat Congress leaders for public transparency regarding inspection reports and the closure of unsafe bridges. The promise of a new bridge in Padra highlights the urgent need for infrastructure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident in Rudraprayag: Rescue Operations Intensify
Bihar Pioneers National Bridge Safety with Landmark Maintenance Policy
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Rescue Operations Underway Amid Severe Weather Disruptions
Intense Rescue Operations and Suspended Pilgrimage Amid Uttarkashi Landslide
Uttarakhand Devastated: Cloudburst Sparks Massive Rescue Operations