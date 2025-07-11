Left Menu

Border Clash: BSF Apprehends Smugglers in West Bengal

The BSF captured two Bangladeshi smugglers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, seizing 10 kg of ganja, banned cough syrup, and a machete. A jawan was injured during the confrontation. Despite communication with Border Guard Bangladesh about these threats, more action is needed from their side.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a recent crackdown on smuggling activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi smugglers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Seized from their possession were 10 kg of ganja, 100 bottles of banned cough syrup, and a machete, according to BSF sources.

The incident unfolded at the Tarali border outpost when a BSF jawan was injured in a face-off with a group of three to four Bangladeshi smugglers. The jawans of the 143 battalion were forced to discharge warning shots in self-defense, as the smugglers aggressively challenged the border personnel around 1.50 am on Friday.

Two smugglers were apprehended, and others fled across the border. Despite ongoing dialogue with the Border Guard Bangladesh regarding these illegal activities, effective measures remain absent, says a BSF spokesperson. Nevertheless, the BSF remains vigilant and committed to border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

